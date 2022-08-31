C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Announces $0.55 Quarterly Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the transportation company on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide has increased its dividend by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a dividend payout ratio of 33.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide to earn $6.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.7%.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CHRW opened at $114.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12 month low of $85.80 and a 12 month high of $121.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.55. The firm has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 53.97% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $365,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Henry J. Maier bought 922 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $108.45 per share, with a total value of $99,990.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,990.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $365,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,407,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,807 shares of company stock valued at $7,088,303 in the last three months. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 169.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. 92.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHRW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.81.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.