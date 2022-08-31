Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the July 31st total of 2,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 923,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CABA. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cabaletta Bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cabaletta Bio

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 81.6% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 8,648 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cabaletta Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 120.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 12,379 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 68.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cabaletta Bio Price Performance

CABA stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,520,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,469. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.58. Cabaletta Bio has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.55.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.07. Equities analysts expect that Cabaletta Bio will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

