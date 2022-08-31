Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner Purchases 500 Shares

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,177.75 per share, for a total transaction of $588,875.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,601,925. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Thomas Sinnickson Gayner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 24th, Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of Cable One stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,225.00 per share, for a total transaction of $61,250.00.

NYSE CABO traded down $11.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,135.00. 61,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,088. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.69. Cable One, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,049.81 and a 12-month high of $2,136.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,329.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,343.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $12.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.41 by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $429.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.46 million. Cable One had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 19.78%. As a group, analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 63.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a $2.85 dividend. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Cable One by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Cable One by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Cable One by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,898,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cable One by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,131,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Cable One to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Cable One from $1,896.00 to $1,725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Cable One from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cable One currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,745.83.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

