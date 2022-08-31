Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $72.32 and last traded at $72.32. Approximately 229 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 300,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.98.

CBT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cabot from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cabot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 1.41.

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Cabot had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 32.30%. Cabot’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Cabot’s payout ratio is currently 60.16%.

In related news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total value of $357,444.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,535.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cabot news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 17,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $1,341,917.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,109,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total transaction of $357,444.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,535.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cabot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cabot by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 5,833 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cabot by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 6,251 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cabot by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Cabot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $700,000. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

