Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Position Increased by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,418 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $4,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 433.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 74.1% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.42, for a total value of $259,847.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 92,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,019,015.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 35,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.82, for a total transaction of $5,593,163.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,078,443.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.42, for a total transaction of $259,847.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 92,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,019,015.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 395,215 shares of company stock valued at $67,156,007 in the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CDNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.18.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $174.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $170.75 and its 200-day moving average is $157.85. The stock has a market cap of $47.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.45, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.15. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.32 and a 52-week high of $194.97.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.01 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 32.06%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

