Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900,000 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the July 31st total of 14,770,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of NYSE CCJ traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $29.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,983,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,361,682. Cameco has a 12-month low of $17.73 and a 12-month high of $32.49. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.83 and a 200-day moving average of $24.91.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. Cameco had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $437.25 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Cameco will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 37.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644,453 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,814,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $372,915,000 after buying an additional 228,912 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 402.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,084,000 after buying an additional 8,113,385 shares during the period. Exor Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 3.5% during the first quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 10,052,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $292,532,000 after buying an additional 338,000 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 360.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,186,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,088,000 after buying an additional 6,407,271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CCJ shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.89.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

