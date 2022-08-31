Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900,000 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the July 31st total of 14,770,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Shares of NYSE CCJ traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $29.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,983,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,361,682. Cameco has a 12-month low of $17.73 and a 12-month high of $32.49. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.83 and a 200-day moving average of $24.91.
Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. Cameco had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $437.25 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Cameco will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CCJ shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.89.
Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.
