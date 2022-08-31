Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (TSE:CF)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.
Canaccord Genuity Group Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of TSE CF opened at C$7.95 on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 52-week low of C$7.86 and a 52-week high of C$16.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$8.84 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$788.53 million and a PE ratio of 5.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.83.
Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$499.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$432.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Canaccord Genuity Group will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.
About Canaccord Genuity Group
Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.
