Cango (NYSE:CANG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.20 EPS

Cango (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.20), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $43.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 million. Cango had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 1.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS.

Cango Price Performance

CANG stock opened at $2.33 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.79. Cango has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $4.79. The firm has a market cap of $325.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cango

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cango by 338.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 73,001 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cango during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cango by 17.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 45,727 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cango by 7.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Cango by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 112,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.51% of the company’s stock.

Cango Company Profile

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions, including car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers.

