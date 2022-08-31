Canyon Services Group (TSE:FRC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Canyon Services Group Inc. (TSE:FRC – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$7.10. Canyon Services Group shares last traded at C$6.66, with a volume of 615,418 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Canyon Services Group from C$19.50 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Get Canyon Services Group alerts:

Canyon Services Group Trading Down 6.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.66.

About Canyon Services Group

Canyon Services Group Inc provides stimulation and fluid management services to oil and gas exploration and production companies operating in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The Company’s segments include Pressure Pumping Services and Fluid Management Services. Pressure pumping services include hydraulic fracturing, nitrogen fracturing, coiled tubing, chemical stimulation and cementing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canyon Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canyon Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.