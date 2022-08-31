Capital Fund Management S.A. Acquires 20,562 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 159.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 20,562 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $4,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 29.3% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on GPC. Bank of America raised shares of Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.20.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

GPC stock opened at $156.21 on Wednesday. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $115.63 and a one year high of $161.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.37%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Further Reading

