Capital Fund Management S.A. Acquires Shares of 64,489 Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 64,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,394,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Copa by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 932 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Copa by 3.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Copa by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 55,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Copa by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Copa by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPA opened at $72.91 on Wednesday. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a twelve month low of $55.25 and a twelve month high of $97.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.74 and its 200 day moving average is $72.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of brokerages have commented on CPA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Copa from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Copa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Copa from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Copa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.14.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

