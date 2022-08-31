Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $6.91 Million Stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 40,477 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned 0.12% of Pan American Silver worth $6,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAAS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 32.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 29.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 357,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,773,000 after acquiring an additional 81,700 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 20.4% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. 45.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PAAS shares. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.17.

PAAS stock opened at $15.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.90, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.09 and a 12-month high of $30.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is -129.03%.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

