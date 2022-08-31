Capital Fund Management S.A. Increases Stock Position in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) by 70.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 81,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,607 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Lovesac were worth $4,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LOVE. Skylands Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lovesac by 2.3% during the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 131,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Lovesac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,233,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Lovesac by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,502,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,581,000 after purchasing an additional 235,220 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lovesac by 346.7% during the first quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 79,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 61,780 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Lovesac by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 130,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LOVE. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Lovesac from $104.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Lovesac from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Lovesac from $135.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Lovesac to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

In other news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total value of $271,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,291.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOVE stock opened at $32.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.03 million, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.39. The Lovesac Company has a 1 year low of $26.05 and a 1 year high of $87.12.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.32. Lovesac had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $129.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Lovesac Company will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 30, 2022, the company operated 146 showrooms.

