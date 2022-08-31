Capital Fund Management S.A. Trims Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Capital Fund Management S.A. reduced its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,782 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $6,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 23.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.2% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 101,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,279,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 15.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 292,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,229,000 after buying an additional 39,949 shares in the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STZ. Redburn Partners began coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.19.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.8 %

Constellation Brands stock opened at $248.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.35 and a fifty-two week high of $261.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $244.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.37.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 48.34%.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $346,683,875.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 550,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,597,461.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total value of $580,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,481.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $346,683,875.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 550,214 shares in the company, valued at $133,597,461.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,619,248 shares of company stock valued at $393,239,506 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

