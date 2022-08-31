Capital Fund Management S.A. Trims Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Capital Fund Management S.A. cut its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 10,186 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $4,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DRI. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.65.

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $123.38 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.84. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.96 and a 12-month high of $164.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.31.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 39.05%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $1.21 dividend. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 65.41%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, June 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Timothy J. Wilmott purchased 10,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $66,356.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy J. Wilmott purchased 10,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

