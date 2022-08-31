Capital One Financial Comments on National Storage Affiliates Trust’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:NSA)

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 25th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.72. The consensus estimate for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s current full-year earnings is $2.84 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.13). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 14.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $78.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Shares of NSA stock opened at $51.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.25, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.73 and its 200 day moving average is $55.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $45.13 and a 52-week high of $70.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 222.22%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 6.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 604,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,281,000 after purchasing an additional 36,449 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the second quarter worth $1,456,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the second quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the second quarter valued at $96,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

