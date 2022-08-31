Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Receives $23.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.33.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSWC. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Capital Southwest from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on Capital Southwest to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Capital Southwest from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSWC. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Capital Southwest by 23.9% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Capital Southwest by 4,740.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Capital Southwest by 10.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Capital Southwest by 666.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWC opened at $19.71 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.83. Capital Southwest has a 52 week low of $17.79 and a 52 week high of $28.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $542.64 million, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.14.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 35.02%. The firm had revenue of $22.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital Southwest will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Capital Southwest Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.15%. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

