Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.45-$2.45 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.65 billion-$1.65 billion. Capri also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.55-$1.55 EPS.

Capri Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CPRI traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,121. Capri has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $72.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.14. Capri had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capri will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Capri announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

CPRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Capri from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Capri from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Capri from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Insider Transactions at Capri

In related news, Director Judy Gibbons sold 4,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $240,489.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,203,425.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Capri news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $188,742.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 933,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,318,090.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Judy Gibbons sold 4,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $240,489.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,425.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capri

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the first quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 65.6% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

