Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $5,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Carrier Global stock opened at $39.31 on Wednesday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $34.12 and a 12-month high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.88.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 price objective on Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.93.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

