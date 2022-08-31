Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Short Interest Down 15.4% in August

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 782,300 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the July 31st total of 924,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 286,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Casey’s General Stores

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $214.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 0.82. Casey’s General Stores has a 52-week low of $170.82 and a 52-week high of $222.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $202.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.67.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 16.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CASY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $250.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.89.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

