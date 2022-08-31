CashHand (CHND) Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

CashHand (CHND) traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. In the last week, CashHand has traded down 48% against the US dollar. One CashHand coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CashHand has a market cap of $851.89 and approximately $1,566.00 worth of CashHand was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003127 BTC.
- Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.41 or 0.00155991 BTC.
- Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00009182 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- TenUp (TUP) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000254 BTC.
- Havy (HAVY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Beacon (BECN) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000252 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000196 BTC.
- Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000051 BTC.
CashHand Profile
CashHand (CHND) is a coin. CashHand’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,727,270 coins. CashHand’s official Twitter account is @CashHandchnd and its Facebook page is accessible here. CashHand’s official website is www.cashhand.info.
Buying and Selling CashHand
Receive News & Updates for CashHand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CashHand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.