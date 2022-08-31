Caspian Sunrise (LON:CASP) Trading 3.3% Higher

Caspian Sunrise plc (LON:CASP – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.10 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.10 ($0.04). 1,309,675 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 2,061,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3 ($0.04).

Caspian Sunrise Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.08, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3.65. The company has a market capitalization of £69.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.00.

Caspian Sunrise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caspian Sunrise plc engages in the exploration and production of crude oil in Central Asia. The company has a 99% interest in its principal asset, the BNG Contract Area, which covers an area of 1,561 square kilometers located in the Mangistau Oblast in the west of Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Roxi Petroleum Plc and changed its name to Caspian Sunrise plc in March 2017.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Caspian Sunrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caspian Sunrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.