Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Catalent Stock Performance
Catalent stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.20. The company had a trading volume of 10,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,661. Catalent has a 52 week low of $86.34 and a 52 week high of $142.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Catalent from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Catalent from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Catalent from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Catalent from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Catalent from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.38.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalent
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,971,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,921,000 after buying an additional 492,071 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Catalent by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,321,000 after purchasing an additional 261,686 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the 1st quarter worth about $25,217,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Catalent by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,553,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,076,000 after purchasing an additional 214,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Catalent by 452.6% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 130,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,445,000 after purchasing an additional 106,683 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Catalent Company Profile
Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Catalent (CTLT)
- Will The Institutions Buy The Dip In Ambarella Stock?
- PVH Corporation Is On Track For Capital Returns
- Can Pinterest Rally On Support From Big Investor With Conviction?
- Chargepoint Rallies, Despite Weaker Earnings
- Is Cadence Close To A Cup-With-High-Handle Breakout?
Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.