Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Catalent Stock Performance

Catalent stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.20. The company had a trading volume of 10,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,661. Catalent has a 52 week low of $86.34 and a 52 week high of $142.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Catalent from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Catalent from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Catalent from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Catalent from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Catalent from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalent

In other Catalent news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total transaction of $136,115.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,659.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Catalent news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $87,230.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,083 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,372.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total transaction of $136,115.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,659.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,885,920. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,971,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,921,000 after buying an additional 492,071 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Catalent by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,321,000 after purchasing an additional 261,686 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the 1st quarter worth about $25,217,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Catalent by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,553,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,076,000 after purchasing an additional 214,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Catalent by 452.6% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 130,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,445,000 after purchasing an additional 106,683 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Featured Articles

