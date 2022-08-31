Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (CBIO) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 2nd

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 25th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 1.43 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Tuesday, September 20th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Catalyst Biosciences’s previous dividend of $0.57.

Catalyst Biosciences Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of CBIO opened at $1.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.70 million, a P/E ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.43. Catalyst Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $5.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.11.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. Catalyst Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,200.77% and a negative return on equity of 126.39%. Analysts predict that Catalyst Biosciences will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences stock. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CBIO Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.06% of Catalyst Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 40.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing protease product candidates in the fields of hemostasis and complement regulation. The company's protease engineering platform creates improved or novel molecules to treat diseases that result from dysregulation of the complement system.

