Catgirl (CATGIRL) 24 Hour Volume Hits $512,522.00

Catgirl (CATGIRL) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One Catgirl coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Catgirl has a total market capitalization of $18.73 million and approximately $512,522.00 worth of Catgirl was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Catgirl has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 85.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.62 or 0.00440568 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001616 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002225 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.64 or 0.00823507 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00015669 BTC.
Catgirl Profile
Catgirl’s official Twitter account is @catgirlcoin.
Buying and Selling Catgirl
