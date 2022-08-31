CBL & Associates Properties (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ) Shares Up 2.4%

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ – Get Rating) shot up 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.17. 118,900 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.17.
CBL & Associates Properties Trading Up 2.4 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.17.
About CBL & Associates Properties
CBL & Associates Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates retail properties. The firm engages in owning, developing, acquiring, leasing, managing and operating regional shopping malls, open-air centers, community centers and office properties. It operates through Malls and All Other segments.
