CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $26.50

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.50 and last traded at $20.15, with a volume of 338671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.93.
Separately, Benchmark began coverage on CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.60.
CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
