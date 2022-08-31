CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $26.50

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.50 and last traded at $20.15, with a volume of 338671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the second quarter valued at about $653,000.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

