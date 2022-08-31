Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Short Interest Up 12.8% in August

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,680,000 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the July 31st total of 5,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 70,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $8,088,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,619 shares in the company, valued at $36,007,575.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $382,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,814 shares in the company, valued at $6,034,787.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $8,088,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,007,575.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 278,500 shares of company stock valued at $26,796,940 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CELH. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Celsius in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Celsius in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH opened at $104.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 267.77 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.46. Celsius has a fifty-two week low of $38.31 and a fifty-two week high of $118.19.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Celsius had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $154.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Celsius will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CELH. B. Riley upped their price target on Celsius from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $113.50 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Celsius from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Maxim Group raised Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Celsius from $74.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.88.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

