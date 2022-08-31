Centamin plc (LON:CEY) Declares Dividend of $0.03

Centamin plc (LON:CEY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share by the mining company on Friday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Centamin stock opened at GBX 90.28 ($1.09) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Centamin has a one year low of GBX 74.18 ($0.90) and a one year high of GBX 110.98 ($1.34). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 1,003.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 84.87 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 88.54.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 112 ($1.35) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Centamin from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 165 ($1.99) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 127.50 ($1.54).

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

