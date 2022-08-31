Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Shares Up 6.9%

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.60 and last traded at $10.58. 310 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 127,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently weighed in on IPSC. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Century Therapeutics from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.
Century Therapeutics Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $622.95 million, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 17.79, a quick ratio of 17.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.86.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Century Therapeutics
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Century Therapeutics by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 78,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 27,790 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Century Therapeutics by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares during the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Century Therapeutics by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 475,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 218,475 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in Century Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Century Therapeutics by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 269,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 47,603 shares during the last quarter. 36.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Century Therapeutics Company Profile
Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.
