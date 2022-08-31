Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Shares Up 6.9%

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.60 and last traded at $10.58. 310 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 127,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IPSC. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Century Therapeutics from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

The firm has a market cap of $622.95 million, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 17.79, a quick ratio of 17.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.86.

In other news, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $7,166,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,816,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,973,086.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Century Therapeutics by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 78,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 27,790 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Century Therapeutics by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares during the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Century Therapeutics by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 475,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 218,475 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in Century Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Century Therapeutics by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 269,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 47,603 shares during the last quarter. 36.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

