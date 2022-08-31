Cerberus Capital Management, L Buys 30,151 Shares of comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Stock

comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) Director Cerberus Capital Management, L purchased 30,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $64,824.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 515,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,587.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

comScore Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SCOR traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.18. The company had a trading volume of 296,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,899. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $200.53 million, a PE ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. comScore, Inc. has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $4.15.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $91.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.35 million. comScore had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 4.53%. As a group, research analysts forecast that comScore, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On comScore

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of comScore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marathon Capital Management boosted its holdings in comScore by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 595,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of comScore by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 5,877 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of comScore by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 7,074 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of comScore in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of comScore in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 88.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About comScore

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; TV Essentials that combines TV viewing information with marketing segmentation and consumer databases; and StationView Essentials to understand consumer viewing patterns and characteristics.

