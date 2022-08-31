ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 107.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.96%. The business had revenue of $108.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.0% compared to the same quarter last year. ChargePoint updated its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
ChargePoint Price Performance
Shares of NYSE CHPT opened at $14.49 on Wednesday. ChargePoint has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $28.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.64.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CHPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. B. Riley started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ChargePoint has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.07.
Insider Buying and Selling at ChargePoint
Institutional Trading of ChargePoint
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 86.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in ChargePoint by 9.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 202,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 18,228 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in ChargePoint by 1.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 415,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,694,000 after buying an additional 6,490 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in ChargePoint by 11.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 93,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 9,701 shares during the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About ChargePoint
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ChargePoint (CHPT)
- Can Pinterest Rally On Support From Big Investor With Conviction?
- Chargepoint Rallies, Despite Weaker Earnings
- Is Cadence Close To A Cup-With-High-Handle Breakout?
- How the Pandemic Forced F5 to Flex its Software Side
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.