ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 107.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.96%. The business had revenue of $108.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.0% compared to the same quarter last year. ChargePoint updated its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

ChargePoint Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CHPT opened at $14.49 on Wednesday. ChargePoint has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $28.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.64.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. B. Riley started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ChargePoint has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at ChargePoint

Institutional Trading of ChargePoint

In other ChargePoint news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $150,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,604.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other ChargePoint news, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 4,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total transaction of $52,015.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 443,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,730,175.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $150,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,604.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 2,118,476 shares of company stock valued at $28,874,024. 23.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 86.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in ChargePoint by 9.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 202,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 18,228 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in ChargePoint by 1.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 415,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,694,000 after buying an additional 6,490 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in ChargePoint by 11.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 93,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 9,701 shares during the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ChargePoint

(Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.