Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Investment analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.83.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE SCHW opened at $72.50 on Wednesday. Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $96.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at $301,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 277,632 shares of company stock valued at $17,904,256. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 104.5% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.