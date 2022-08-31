Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Short Interest Update

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 795,800 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the July 31st total of 910,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 884.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CWSRF. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chartwell Retirement Residences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.60.

Get Chartwell Retirement Residences alerts:

Chartwell Retirement Residences Price Performance

Shares of CWSRF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.17. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $10.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.65 and a 200-day moving average of $9.36.

About Chartwell Retirement Residences

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces including properties under development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.