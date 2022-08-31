Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Holderness Investments Co.

Holderness Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.15. 194,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,753,907. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.57. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.31 and a fifty-two week high of $182.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $314.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.15.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.85.

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

