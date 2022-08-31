Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.79-$0.87 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.14 billion-$2.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.15 billion. Chico’s FAS also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.11-$0.14 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Chico’s FAS Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE CHS opened at $6.41 on Wednesday. Chico’s FAS has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $7.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chico’s FAS

Chico’s FAS ( NYSE:CHS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.18. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 43.27%. The firm had revenue of $540.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chico’s FAS will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Chico’s FAS news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $557,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,185,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,601,992.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chico’s FAS

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 20.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 8.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 333.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Chico’s FAS in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 11.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 10,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

