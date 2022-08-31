Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.11-$0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $495.00 million-$510.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $508.30 million. Chico’s FAS also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.79-$0.87 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Chico’s FAS Trading Down 9.4 %

CHS traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.81. 173,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,120,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.17. The firm has a market cap of $727.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.20. Chico’s FAS has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $7.19.

Insider Activity at Chico’s FAS

Chico’s FAS ( NYSE:CHS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.18. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $540.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of Chico’s FAS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $557,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,185,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,601,992.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Chico’s FAS by 26.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 486,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 102,099 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Chico’s FAS by 11.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 10,670 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Chico’s FAS by 8.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Chico’s FAS by 115.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 30,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Chico’s FAS by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 105,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 13,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

