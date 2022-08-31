China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) Raises Dividend to $0.35 Per Share

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRPJY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Monday, November 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from China Resources Power’s previous dividend of $0.07.
China Resources Power Stock Performance
Shares of China Resources Power stock opened at $30.90 on Wednesday. China Resources Power has a 12 month low of $23.79 and a 12 month high of $48.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.97 and a 200 day moving average of $29.54.
About China Resources Power
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Resources Power (CRPJY)
- Can Pinterest Rally On Support From Big Investor With Conviction?
- Chargepoint Rallies, Despite Weaker Earnings
- Is Cadence Close To A Cup-With-High-Handle Breakout?
- How the Pandemic Forced F5 to Flex its Software Side
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
Receive News & Ratings for China Resources Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Resources Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.