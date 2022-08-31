Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Short Interest Update

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the July 31st total of 2,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 678,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Chinook Therapeutics Stock Up 2.7 %

Chinook Therapeutics stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,946. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.46 and its 200 day moving average is $16.41. Chinook Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.48 and a 52-week high of $23.00.

Get Chinook Therapeutics alerts:

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.61). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.18% and a negative net margin of 170.15%. As a group, analysts expect that Chinook Therapeutics will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

Several brokerages have recently commented on KDNY. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Chinook Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Chinook Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

In other news, insider Andrew James King sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,897 shares in the company, valued at $117,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 23.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chinook Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KDNY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 348,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 44,339 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 217,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chinook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.