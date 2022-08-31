ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) Short Interest Up 16.2% in August

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the July 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
ChoiceOne Financial Services Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of COFS stock opened at $21.50 on Wednesday. ChoiceOne Financial Services has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $29.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.47 million, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.69.
ChoiceOne Financial Services Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. ChoiceOne Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChoiceOne Financial Services
About ChoiceOne Financial Services
ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ChoiceOne Bank that provides community banking services to corporations, partnerships, and individuals in Michigan. The company offers various deposit products, including time, savings, and demand deposits, safe deposit, and automated transaction machine services.
