ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) Short Interest Up 16.2% in August

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the July 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of COFS stock opened at $21.50 on Wednesday. ChoiceOne Financial Services has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $29.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.47 million, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.69.

Get ChoiceOne Financial Services alerts:

ChoiceOne Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. ChoiceOne Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChoiceOne Financial Services

About ChoiceOne Financial Services

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COFS. Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 109,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after buying an additional 22,651 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ChoiceOne Financial Services during the first quarter worth $244,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 4.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 11.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ChoiceOne Bank that provides community banking services to corporations, partnerships, and individuals in Michigan. The company offers various deposit products, including time, savings, and demand deposits, safe deposit, and automated transaction machine services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ChoiceOne Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChoiceOne Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.