Chrysalis Investments (LON:MERI) Shares Up 8.8%

Chrysalis Investments Limited (LON:MERI – Get Rating) shares shot up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 174 ($2.10) and last traded at GBX 174 ($2.10). 2,932,196 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 487% from the average session volume of 499,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 160 ($1.93).
Chrysalis Investments Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 174 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 174.
Chrysalis Investments Company Profile
Merian Chrysalis Investment Co Ltd is based in Guernsey, United Kingdom.
