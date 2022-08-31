Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Holdings Reduced by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. decreased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,483 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $42,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Chubb by 1.1% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.83.

CB stock opened at $189.99 on Wednesday. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $171.96 and a 12-month high of $218.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $79.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $191.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.73.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.61. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.02%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

