Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Holdings Lowered by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,095 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $6,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.79.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CHD opened at $84.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.34. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.34 and a 1 year high of $105.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.07.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.