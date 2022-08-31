CI Investments Inc. Buys 17,780 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 394,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,780 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $32,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,245.5% in the first quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 40,790 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% in the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,450,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,157,000 after purchasing an additional 124,900 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 179.3% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 11,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 7,145 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.9% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 259,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,261,000 after acquiring an additional 16,674 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth about $238,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $86.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.32. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $95.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.68.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.27%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRK. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.44.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

