CI Investments Inc. Grows Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 331,681 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,990 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $39,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $223,000. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $216,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $2,135,000. Finally, Heritage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $262,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EOG opened at $121.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.29. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.05 and a 12 month high of $147.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.61.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($1.51). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total value of $267,843.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 66,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,417,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Johnson Rice upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.68.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

