CI Investments Inc. Has $35.94 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 35,403.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,014 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 261,276 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $35,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 177.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 64,591 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,854,000 after acquiring an additional 41,345 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $1,886,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 332.6% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 30,336 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,276,000 after acquiring an additional 23,324 shares during the period. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% in the first quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,754 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.4% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 706,581 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $96,915,000 after buying an additional 16,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. KGI Securities started coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.48.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $112.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $204.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.37, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $187.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

