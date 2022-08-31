CI Investments Inc. Has $38.05 Million Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

CI Investments Inc. lessened its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 134,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,460 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Parker-Hannifin worth $38,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PH. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 25.7% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin to $361.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $336.00 to $274.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.46.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total value of $955,271.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,915,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $269.61 on Wednesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $230.44 and a one year high of $340.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $271.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.78%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

