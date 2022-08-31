CI Investments Inc. Has $46.29 Million Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,132 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.08% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $46,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 423.1% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 136 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 140 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 3.0 %

PXD opened at $254.71 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $226.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $143.63 and a one year high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.63 by $0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 28.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $8.57 per share. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. This represents a $34.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 11.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $324.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $334.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $289.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.59.

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,497,497.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total value of $512,001.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,501.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,497,497.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Stories

