CI Investments Inc. Has $49.89 Million Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

CI Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 198,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 130,596 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $49,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CCLA Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.6% in the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 196,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,537,000 after acquiring an additional 10,459 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 8.4% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 139.8% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1,115.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 64,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,145,000 after acquiring an additional 58,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,866,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.53.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $253.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $263.20 and a 200-day moving average of $251.29. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $220.00 and a 52 week high of $303.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company has a market cap of $117.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.46.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

