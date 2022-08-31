CI Investments Inc. Has $61.97 Million Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 278,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,686 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of VeriSign worth $61,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in VeriSign by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,102,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,564,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,179 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,496,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in VeriSign by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,470,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $373,289,000 after acquiring an additional 308,504 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in VeriSign by 8.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,694,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $599,472,000 after acquiring an additional 208,321 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in VeriSign by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,029,345 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,728,000 after acquiring an additional 164,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Price Performance

VRSN stock opened at $181.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.60 and a 200-day moving average of $191.95. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.25 and a fifty-two week high of $257.03.

Insider Activity at VeriSign

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $351.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.77 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.84% and a net margin of 59.09%. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.80, for a total transaction of $127,958.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,265.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 12,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total value of $2,541,908.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 687,051 shares in the company, valued at $137,437,682.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.80, for a total value of $127,958.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,931,265.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,685 shares of company stock valued at $3,340,848. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Profile

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

